Latest Court Setback Narrows Path To Pay For NCAA Athletes

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit this week became the latest court to deal college athletes a setback in their quest to be paid by rejecting claims that a college football player is an employee of the NCAA, a ruling that leaves athletes with few, if any, legal options to push a right to be paid to play college sports. A three-judge panel said Monday the "economic realities" of college athletes show that they are not employees of the NCAA and the Pac-12 conference, concluding those organizations are mere "regulatory bodies" with no power to select, hire or fire college athletes, despite their ability...

