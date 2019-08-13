Accused NY Forex Fraudsters Get Separate Trials

Law360, New York (August 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday ruled that two foreign currency exchange traders facing charges over a purported $1.1 million fraud scheme targeting Korean-Americans will face separate trials, deeming a joint trial off the table in light of one trader’s plan to implicate the other. Tae Hung Kang and John Won, both of Queens, New York, are accused of using their forex trading companies Safety Capital Management Inc. and GNS Capital Inc., which both did business as Forexnpower, to defraud investors by lying to them about the performance of the companies and the likelihood of future returns. Prosecutors say the...

