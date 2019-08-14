Attys Seek $1M Fees For Mutual Of Omaha Life Policy Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is mulling a nearly $1 million fee request from lawyers representing a certified class of customers of a Mutual of Omaha unit who secured a roughly $3 million judgment against the insurer over claims it improperly terminated their life insurance policies. The court granted summary judgment to the class in February, determining United of Omaha Life Insurance Co. violated California insurance rules that went into effect in 2013 by not properly notifying certain policy beneficiaries that it was about to terminate the policies, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said in Monday's notice to class members....

