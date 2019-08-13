9th Circ. Revives Insurance Coverage Dispute Over Cleanup

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived an electronic company's bid to force Liberty Mutual and Travelers to cover the company's environmental cleanup costs at an Alabama rocket testing facility, ruling that a lower court should not have applied California law to the dispute. A Ninth Circuit panel reversed a California federal court's ruling in the insurers' favor and sent the case back to the lower court with directions to apply Alabama law, finding that Arrow Electronics Inc., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. had agreed that Alabama law would apply to any claims stemming from the facility....

