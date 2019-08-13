Individual Claim Survives In Suit Over BofA Stop-Payment Fee

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Bank of America escaped a proposed class action accusing it of illegally charging a fee to stop recurring electronic payments from checking accounts after a California federal judge whittled the suit down to one claim made by a lead plaintiff in an individual capacity Tuesday. Customers James Foreman and Alvin Moody had alleged that BofA violated the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and California's Unfair Competition Law by charging a $30 stop-payment fee, but U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman found that while the plaintiffs had standing to bring their claims, the EFTA doesn't bar such fees. "The EFTA's language unambiguously does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS