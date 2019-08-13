MCC Warden Reassigned In Wake Of Epstein's Death

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The warden of the Manhattan correctional facility where wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide last weekend has been temporarily reassigned, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. In a statement, the DOJ said U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center to the BOP's Northeast regional office pending the outcome of probes by the FBI and the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General into Epstein's death at the MCC. Two staffers who were assigned to Epstein's unit at the MCC have...

