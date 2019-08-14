Chamber Asks Trump Admin. To Hold Off Tariffs On France

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged President Donald Trump's administration Wednesday to hold off on retaliatory tariffs against France over its new digital services tax, instead recommending that the U.S. pursue resolution through the World Trade Organization. The chamber criticized the French policy, which taxes revenue from selected digital transactions at 3%, as a discriminatory measure aimed at the American tech sector, but it nevertheless joined French businesses in pushing for a multilateral solution to the dispute. Further tariffs could disrupt the global economy further and jeopardize an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development project to rewrite the global tax rules,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS