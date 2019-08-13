Centra Execs Can't Use Privileged Chats To Skirt Indictment

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied the co-founders of a defunct cryptocurrency company's attempt to dismiss a criminal indictment against them over the divulgence of privileged documents to prosecutors. Sohrab "Sam" Sharma and Robert Farkas, co-founders of the embattled and shuttered cryptocurrency company Centra Tech, sought to dismiss their criminal indictment related to fraud charges stemming from Centra Tech's $25 million initial coin offering. They alternatively asked for the removal of the existing prosecution team for having been potentially exposed to privileged documents during the discovery process. Sharma further asked the judge to suppress evidence obtained during his arrest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS