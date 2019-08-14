CBS-Viacom Merger May See Challenges From Unlikely Places

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The merger of CBS and Viacom is the latest megadeal in the media and entertainment space, and although the transaction might not draw enough ire from competition authorities to be blocked, it's still likely to spark litigation from shareholders and content makers. The merger is unusual because CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. were a merged entity before being split up in 2006, and the same company — National Amusements Inc. — holds the majority of stock in both companies. Thus, there's a good chance the deal will withstand scrutiny from regulators such as the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications...

