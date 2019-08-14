Sterling Construction Inks $400M Deal For Plateau Excavation

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Sterling Construction said Wednesday it inked a $400 million cash-and-stock deal to snap up Georgia-based specialty contractor Plateau Excavation and its affiliates. Woodlands, Texas-based Sterling Construction Co. said it will buy Plateau Excavation Inc. for $375 million in cash and $25 million in Sterling common stock and seller notes. The deal, Sterling said, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019. Sterling’s statement touts Plateau and its affiliates as “the largest excavating contractor in the Southeastern U.S.” “Plateau is a transformational acquisition in that it not only complements our core heavy civil construction and commercial concrete businesses, but also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS