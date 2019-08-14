Quinn Emanuel Nabs Shearman Arbitration Partner In NYC

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has gained a former Shearman & Sterling LLP international arbitration partner who has two decades of experience representing both companies and states in commercial and investment-treaty arbitration proceedings, the firm said Wednesday. Mark McNeill will join the firm’s New York office on Sept. 2 as a partner in the international arbitration practice group after spending more than 12 years at Shearman in both Paris and London. McNeill told Law360 via email that he was drawn to Quinn Emanuel by its team, which includes “many of the best trial lawyers in the world.” He said the...

