Online Pharmacy Co. Hits Industry Orgs With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Online pharmacy verification services company PharmacyChecker.com hit several pharmaceutical associations with an antitrust suit Tuesday in New York federal court, alleging that they reached agreements with online commerce gatekeepers to keep it out of the market. The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies, the Center for Safe Internet Pharmacies, LegitScript, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, and the Partnership for Safe Medicines worked with search engines, social media companies, and payment intermediaries to suppress PharmacyChecker’s online presence, according to the suit. This resulted in consumers' having a harder time finding cheaper prescription drugs. “The purpose, and now the effect, is to...

