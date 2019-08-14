Facebook Draws Irish Inquiry Over Users' Audio Transcription

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Ireland's data protection commissioner has opened a probe into whether Facebook's newly uncovered practice of manually transcribing users' audio recordings aligns with the European Union's stringent data protection rules, the regulator said Wednesday. The inquiry comes on the heels of Facebook Inc. agreeing late last month to a record $5 billion deal with the Federal Trade Commission to resolve allegations related to a string of data misuse scandals and amid growing concerns over the way companies such as Amazon.com Inc. and Google LLC gather and review audio recordings. The Irish Data Protection Commissioner, who is the lead supervisory authority in the EU for Facebook...

