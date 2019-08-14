NJ College Must Pay Atty Fees In Records Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Wednesday in a precedential opinion that the New Jersey Institute of Technology must pay attorney fees to researchers who prevailed in a public records suit against the university because their complaint ultimately led the college to turn over most of the emails between the school and the FBI that the pair had sought. A three-judge panel upended a district court’s ruling denying the fees bid from journalist Daniel Golden and publicist Tracy Locke. The two brought the New Jersey Open Public Records Act suit after NJIT, following direction from the FBI, withheld the majority of the records...

