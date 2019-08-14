Pharma Wholesalers Strike $7.5M Deal In Drivers’ OT Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical wholesalers Cardinal Health Inc. and Kinray Inc. have agreed to pay $7.5 million to resolve claims they violated state and federal labor laws by misclassifying delivery drivers as independent contractors to deny them overtime wages. Current and former drivers who delivered prescription medications and other pharmaceutical products asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to sign off on the deal, which provides at least $2,500 to each of the 115 workers and $2.5 million for their attorneys. The settlement resolves the half-decade saga that drivers Freddy Fernandez and Giovanny Gonzalez said Wednesday they had been prepared to take to trial...

