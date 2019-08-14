NJ Atty Can't Beat Convictions In Mortgage Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday upheld a suspended attorney’s conspiracy and theft convictions for her role in a roughly $873,000 mortgage fraud scheme, but the panel nixed her conviction on a money laundering charge. In affirming her convictions for conspiracy and theft by deception, the panel rejected Stephanie Hand’s argument that a judge improperly limited her lawyer’s cross-examination of alleged co-conspirator Thomas D'Anna during her 2017 jury trial with respect to the potential prison time he was facing before striking a deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors have said Hand conspired with D’Anna and Julio Concepcion in the sham sales...

