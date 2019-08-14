Sentencing Delayed For Insider In Life Time Fitness Scheme

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday delayed sentencing for a former Life Time Fitness Inc. executive who leaked the gym's private acquisition plans and triggered an inside trading scheme, saying a plea for leniency by the gym's former general counsel gave him "quite a bit to think about." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said he postponed former Life Time senior vice president Shane Fleming’s sentence partly due to time constraints, but also because he wanted time to think about comments shared by Eric Buss, the former Life Time general counsel who warned Fleming that he’d be learning inside information in the...

