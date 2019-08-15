HTC Unit Dodges Subpoenas In Texas Patent Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- HTC America Inc. doesn’t have to respond to two subpoenas tied to patent litigation its Taiwanese parent is facing in Texas, a Washington federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly on Tuesday quashed the subpoenas Innovation Sciences LLC sent HTC America, saying there’s a less burdensome way of getting the requested information. HTC Corp., which unlike the American subsidiary is a party to the Texas case, can provide all the needed information during discovery, the judge's order said. Innovation Sciences, formerly known as Virginia Innovation Sciences LLC, had first sued both HTC Corp. and HTC America in Virginia...

