NY Tribe Sues Showtime Over 'Criminal' Portrayal In 'Billions'

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Showtime’s hit show “Billions” painted a New York tribe and its federal representative as “irresponsible, corruptible and even criminal” during a recent episode, according to a defamation suit filed Tuesday in state court. The Cayuga Nation and council member Clint Halftown are going after Showtime and the series' creators for a May episode they say reinforced cruel stereotypes by presenting the tribe as illegal-casino-operating, public-official-bribing criminals. The show creators didn’t bother to ask permission first, leaving the tribe and Halftown to discover the “offensive and defamatory portrayal” after the episode was broadcast on national television, the suit says. Making matters worse,...

