NY Steel Biz To Repay $6M To Workers In Wage Theft Case

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A structural steel company and one of its officials will pay $6.25 million to resolve allegations that they regularly underpaid workers and falsified records to cover their actions, the New York governor's office and labor department and the Manhattan district attorney said in a joint statement Tuesday. The agencies said AGL Industries and Dominick Lofaso pled guilty to one count each of third-degree grand larceny in New York state court, a class D felony. According to prosecutors, AGL — a structural steel fabricator — and Lofaso consistently underpaid nearly 500 welders and ironworkers between 2013 and 2017. Prosecutors said AGL and...

