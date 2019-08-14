Energy Co. Prevails In FLSA Class Action Trial

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury found that door-to-door salespeople working on commission for Just Energy Illinois are not entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay because they are exempt outside salespersons. The verdict, reached Monday, follows more than five years of litigation and a four-day trial over whether the Canadian energy company broke Illinois’ wage and hour laws and improperly classified more than 5,000 salespeople doing promotional work on its behalf as independent contractors. Bradley Sherman of Sherman Boseman Legal Group LLC, counsel for Just Energy, told Law360 on Wednesday that the jury’s finding was an important victory for the company. “Obviously, we’re...

