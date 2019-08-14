Hoops Trial Defendants Put On Full-Court Press In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 14, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Two basketball marketers and an aspiring agent have told the Second Circuit that their convictions for defrauding Adidas-sponsored NCAA schools by secretly paying athletes' families cannot stand, asserting in a wide-ranging brief that prosecutors overreached and a trial judge kneecapped their defense. Former Adidas marketing boss Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring hoops agent Christian Dawkins argue for a new trial in an Aug. 8 appellate brief docketed Tuesday. Each man was convicted on Oct. 24 after the monthlong “Hoops Trial” before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. As they did before Judge Kaplan at trial, the...

