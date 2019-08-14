Wyndham Hotels Ups Share Repurchase Program By $300M

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts upped its share repurchase authorization by an additional $300 million, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based firm said Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., which became an independent unit last year, said with the latest increase its board of directors has now approved a total of $386 million in share repurchases. "The amount and timing of specific repurchases are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said in a statement on Wednesday. "Repurchases may be conducted in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions." Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the largest...

