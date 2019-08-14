Casino Investors, Noteholders Spar Over IPO Probe

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt hedge fund and a group of its noteholders are each defending their claims they are the appropriate party to determine whether the Chapter 11 estate has a claim against the hedge fund's parent company for an initial public offering gone wrong. In filings on Tuesday, both Silver Point Capital-owned New Cotai Holdings and the ad hoc noteholder group called the other too conflicted to conduct the probe and said they were the best party to determine if New Cotai has claims against Silver Point over the IPO. New Cotai and several related funds filed for bankruptcy May 1 when...

