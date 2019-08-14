9th Circ. Judge Rips Order Protecting Immigrants' Status

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge blasted a ruling preserving the temporary protected status of over 300,000 immigrants while they challenge President Donald Trump's plan to remove such designations for those from multiple countries, saying Wednesday the district court judge "made so many errors" that the case may need to be reassigned. During a hearing in Pasadena, California, U.S. Circuit Judge Ryan D. Nelson, a Trump appointee who assumed the office in October, said repeatedly that he's "deeply troubled" by U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen's ruling granting a preliminary injunction that preserves the protective status for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan...

