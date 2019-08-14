Ex-Blackwater Guard Sentenced To Life For Iraq Killings

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A former guard for private security firm Blackwater on Wednesday was hit with a life sentence for the killing of more than 30 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth handed down the sentence after hearing for more than an hour from relatives, friends and former military colleagues of Nicholas Slatten, many of whom pled for leniency. Although their statements were "powerful," Judge Lambert said the court is in "full agreement that the defendant is guilty. ... This was murder." "I reject the idea that I don't know what I'm doing or have an idea of what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS