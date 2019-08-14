Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Revives Automated Call Suit Against Verizon

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit renewed a lawsuit against Verizon over its automated calls to a former customer in a decision unsealed Wednesday, saying the woman's number was assigned to a cellphone service and is therefore subject to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act despite her use of Voice over Internet Protocol services.

In late 2017, a Boston federal judge granted summary judgement to Verizon in the suit brought by Robin Breda, citing the fact she was using VoIP services instead of traditional cellphone services and wasn't being charged for each incoming call. But the First Circuit said Breda was actually using a "hybrid" service after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®