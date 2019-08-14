1st Circ. Revives Automated Call Suit Against Verizon

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit renewed a lawsuit against Verizon over its automated calls to a former customer in a decision unsealed Wednesday, saying the woman's number was assigned to a cellphone service and is therefore subject to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act despite her use of Voice over Internet Protocol services. In late 2017, a Boston federal judge granted summary judgement to Verizon in the suit brought by Robin Breda, citing the fact she was using VoIP services instead of traditional cellphone services and wasn't being charged for each incoming call. But the First Circuit said Breda was actually using a "hybrid" service after...

