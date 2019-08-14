Tobacco Cos. To Blame For 50-Year Addiction, Jury Hears

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court jury heard opening arguments Wednesday over the lung cancer death of a Florida man who had smoked multiple packs of cigarettes a day for nearly 50 years, with his widow's lawyer saying Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds induced an unshakable addiction by hiding information about cigarettes' dangers. The jury in Florida's Eleventh Judicial District in Dade County heard arguments in the case of Mark Fields, who immigrated to the U.S. from Lithuania at age 8 and began smoking around 14 or 15 in the mid-1940s, according to his widow's lawyer, Adam Trop of Trop Law Group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS