Pentagon Forms 5G Team To Secure Next-Gen Defense Tools

Law360, Washington (August 14, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is setting up an office focused on 5G development to encourage national telecoms to craft next-generation equipment for military use, a top Pentagon official said Wednesday. “We’re developing initiatives. We have a program plan. We have put that before Congress, and it goes before the [Office of Management and Budget] this coming year,” Michael Griffin, the DOD’s undersecretary for research and engineering, said at an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C. The new team — which will be headed by Griffin’s deputy undersecretary, Lisa Porter, and an assistant secretary whom the department has not...

