3 Pitfalls For Employers In NJ's New Wage Theft Law

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's new wage theft law has drawn headlines for its provisions effectively tripling damages and imposing jail time on business owners who stiff workers, but a few more under-the-radar provisions may be the biggest concerns of all to Garden State employers. The Wage Theft Act pairs boosted penalties with a handful of provisions making it easier for workers to prove violations by direct employers and others, making the new law a "nightmare" for businesses, said Salvador Simao, Northeast regional managing partner for management-side employment firm FordHarrison LLP. "What I think you're going to see is a monumental shift from people...

