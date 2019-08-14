Calif. Residents' E-Scooters Suit Stuck In Fed. Court, For Now

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied local residents' attempt to remand their proposed class action accusing Lime, Bird Rides and Segway of negligently deploying dockless electric scooters that endanger pedestrians, but gave the residents an opening to strengthen their arguments seeking state court jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said Tuesday the California residents hadn't really shown the so-called local controversy exception to the federal court's jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act squarely applied to their case. Even though the plaintiffs insisted they always meant to limit their class action to just California residents, the class definitions in their suit...

