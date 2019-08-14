Grindr User Takes Stalking Case Against App To High Court

Law360, Washington (August 14, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New York City man claiming Grindr was negligent in failing to stop his ex-boyfriend from using the dating app to stalk and harass him asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Second Circuit ruling dismissing his lawsuit, claiming Grindr should not be protected as a publisher under the Communications Decency Act. Grindr user Matthew Herrick has filed a petition for writ of certiorari seeking to revive the case, in which he accuses the app of failing to prevent the harassment despite nearly 50 reports with the company. According to Herrick, his ex-boyfriend impersonated him on the app, sending other...

