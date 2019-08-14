Kodak Asks To Reopen Bankruptcy To Shake Off Insurers

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Eastman Kodak Co. on Wednesday asked a New York bankruptcy court to reopen its 2012 restructuring case so that it can shut down indemnification demands by Travelers and another insurer over recent asbestos lawsuits that name a long-defunct construction subsidiary. In Wednesday's motion to reopen the case and enforce the 2014 Chapter 11 plan that lifted the company out of bankruptcy, Kodak said that while it had previously reached settlements with Travelers Indemnity Co. and Lumbermens Mutual Casualty Co. requiring the photo company to indemnify the insurers for just this sort of asbestos claim, those agreements are dead and buried in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS