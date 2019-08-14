Insurer Beats Class Suit Over Diminished Car Value Coverage

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Vermont Mutual Insurance Co. on Wednesday defeated a proposed class action alleging it wrongfully refused to compensate drivers whose vehicles lost value after they were involved in accidents caused by Vermont Mutual policyholders, when a Massachusetts federal judge found that the insurer’s policy does not cover such claims. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV granted Vermont Mutual summary judgment on the putative class claims brought by named plaintiff Jonathan Martins, bringing the two-year-old case to a close. Martins had claimed that his Nissan Altima suffered an “inherent diminution in value” — that is, a reduction in market value — after...

