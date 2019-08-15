Inductor Buyers Push To Amend Price-Fixing Complaint

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Buyers of electrical inductors told a California federal court they plan to amend their complaint alleging that Panasonic and several other manufacturers conspired to stabilize prices regardless of what happens with a pending dismissal bid and should be allowed to do so now. Direct purchasers of the components filed a reply brief Tuesday supporting their push to amend the complaint, arguing that the electronics makers are wrong to insist that the court rule on a pending motion to dismiss first. The companies say there’s a risk the buyers will seek to file a series of amended complaints, referred to as seriatim,...

