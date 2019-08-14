Teva, AbbVie Face Certified Class Over Niaspan Pay-For-Delay

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A group of direct buyers of the cholesterol drug Niaspan scored a victory on Wednesday when a Pennsylvania federal judge approved their bid to move forward as a class with a pay-for-delay antitrust suit against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and AbbVie Inc. U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois shot down various arguments the pharmaceutical giants had put forth in an effort to keep the case from going ahead as a class action, including their contention that the direct purchasers' cases should be joined instead. "If this case proceeds through joinder," the judge said, "the court faces the prospect of individual plaintiffs represented...

