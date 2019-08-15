Hope Solo Can't Gate-Crash Pay Gap Talks With US Soccer

Law360, San Francisco (August 15, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he can't force the U.S. Soccer Federation and the World Cup-champion Women's National Team to include former team goalie Hope Solo in their mediation talks over equal pay, telling her "they're having a party, and you're not invited." U.S. District Judge James Donato told counsel for Solo at a hearing in San Francisco that he simply doesn't have the power to get her into their mediation talks since the players' suit is before another judge in another district. Judge Donato, however, said he did think it was short-sighted of the players not to include Solo...

