Pa. Justices To Mull Which Damages Can Be Retried

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania agreed Wednesday to reexamine when a court can order a new trial focused solely on damages, after Duquesne Light Co. claimed a trial judge was wrong to order a do-over for all damages in a suit by a construction worker maimed by an electric shock and the worker said an appellate court erred in examining the jury's award piece by piece. Former masonry company owner Steven Mader petitioned Pennsylvania's highest court to consider the case and whether it was proper for Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg to order a new trial on...

