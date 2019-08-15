Privilege Can't Shield Docs In Panama Papers Case, US Says

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Boston financier embroiled in the fallout from the Panama Papers document leak can't shield communications and documents from disclosure because they were used to commit crimes, the government has told a New York federal court. Harald Joachim von der Goltz's discussions with attorneys furthered illegal activities such as hiding assets subject to U.S. taxes and willfully neglecting to file foreign bank account reports, the government argued in a motion filed Wednesday. The government asked the court to waive attorney-client and work product protections for the communications and documents under the crime-fraud exception. “The government easily satisfies its burden of showing...

