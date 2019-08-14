SEC Wins Jury Trial Against Man Tipped By Ex-KPMG Bigwig

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scored a trial victory on Wednesday when a jury in Georgia federal court found a stockbroker had acted as the middleman in an insider trading scheme and received illicit trading profits. After a week and a half at trial, Raymond J. Pirrello Jr. was found liable for securities violations in connection with what the SEC described as a six-figure scheme in which Pirrello bought insider information from a former KPMG LLP partner and passed it along to a friend, who then profitably traded on the confidential info. "This case involved a sophisticated scheme by industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS