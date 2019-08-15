Pulling Up Stakes: Proskauer, McDermott, Greenberg

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Proskauer Rose LLP expanded its capital markets and private funds ranks, McDermott Will & Emery LLP brought in capital markets and transactional partners in New York, and a corporate pro with a Latin America-focused practice joined Greenberg Traurig LLP. Proskauer Rose LLP picked up a new capital markets expert with the arrival of former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner David Curtiss. Curtiss is experienced in all aspects of capital markets transactions, steering sponsors, underwriters and companies on initial public offerings, follow-on offerings and high-yield and investment-grade debt offerings, among others. His...

