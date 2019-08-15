Danone Dodges Deceptive Ad Suit Over Coconut Milk

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class suit alleging Danone US Inc. misled consumers by marketing its coconut milk as healthy, ruling that the labels are accurate about the milk's content and comply with federal regulations. U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo dismissed the suit with prejudice on Wednesday, finding that the advertised benefits on the packaging that the buyers claim are deceptive are in fact allowed under U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines. Assertions in the coconut milk’s marketing that it contains “good fats” and can help promote bone strength through calcium and vitamin D are “structure and function” claims...

