Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The woman charged with stealing the personal data of 106 million Capital One customers and applicants also hacked dozens more companies and other entities, prosecutors claimed in a Wednesday filing in Seattle federal court seeking the alleged hacker's detention. The government said Paige Thompson, also known by her online moniker "erratic," not only stole data from Capital One, but also targeted "more than 30 other companies, educational institutions, and other entities." Much of the data hacked from the other entities, which aren't named in Wednesday's court filing, doesn't appear to contain personal identifying information, prosecutors said, although they noted that authorities are...

