Mass. Jury Awards $21M To Family Of Smoker

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts jury awarded $21 million Wednesday to the family of a longtime Marlboro smoker, even while disagreeing with one of the pillars of the family’s case — that Philip Morris had allegedly distributed free cigarette packs to the man when he was a minor through its 1970s-era Marlboro Summer Sampling Program. The jury in Suffolk County Superior Court awarded $11 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages to Pamela Laramie and Ashley Laramie, the surviving kin of Frederick Laramie, who died of lung cancer. But the jury answered "no" to one question: whether Philip Morris negligently distributed...

