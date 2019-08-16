SFO Guidance Marks Change Of Tone On Cooperation

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 5:54 PM BST) -- Britain’s Serious Fraud Office has clarified what companies can expect when they report fraud and corruption, issuing guidance that experts say will help businesses navigate the gap between cooperating with the differing demands of U.S. and U.K. white-collar enforcers. The guidance sets out a comprehensive list of what good corporate cooperation looks like. It outlines similar steps to those set out in the Department of Justice's corporate enforcement policy, in an effort to encourage more companies to come forward when they discover wrongdoing in the hope of securing U.S.-style deferred prosecution agreements. The SFO is under scrutiny over its investigatory powers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS