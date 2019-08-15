Catholic Bishop Org Faces Priest Sexual Abuse Class Action

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops turned a blind eye to widespread child sex abuse, two men say in a proposed class action filed in New York federal court Wednesday under a new law that expands the filing time for child sex abuse victims. The USCCB — the episcopal conference and legislative body of the Catholic Church that oversees all Catholic dioceses and parishes in the country — also helped move priests who were the subject of credible child sex abuse reports in other areas to the Diocese of Syracuse, according to the complaint filed by Lincoln Franchell and an unnamed...

