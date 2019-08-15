Chicago Says It Can Sue Marriott Over Data Breach

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago's home rule authority allows it to sue Marriott International Inc. over a 2018 data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of hotel guests because it is empowered to regulate the businesses operating within its borders, the municipality said Wednesday. In a brief asking a Maryland federal judge not to dismiss its suit against the hotel chain, the city said Illinois state lawmakers gave it broad powers to maintain its own affairs and protect public safety, health and welfare. It also took issue with Marriott's contention in its dismissal bid that the city cannot sue it...

