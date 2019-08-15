Fox Rothschild Settles Malpractice Claims Over Bias Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild has settled allegations in New Jersey state court that it mishandled a discrimination suit against Wentworth Group Inc. by failing to warn that a verdict in the underlying case could exceed the property management company's insurance limits, according to court documents. Fox Rothschild LLP and Wentworth did not disclose the terms of their settlement as part of their filing Wednesday in Essex County Superior Court, where the property management company in November had first sought an unspecified amount of damages after it exceeded its insurance coverage by more than $2 million in the underlying case. Counsel for the parties...

