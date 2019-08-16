Home Inspectors Not Exempt From NJ Consumer Fraud Law

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Home inspectors are not exempt from liability under the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act because there is “no direct and unavoidable conflict” between that statute and other regulations governing them, a state appeals court said in a published opinion that revived a couple’s claims against a former inspector. The panel said Thursday that a trial court was wrong last year to toss those claims against Brian Shand and his business under the so-called “learned professional” exemption to CFA liability solely because home inspectors are subject to other regulations. Plaintiffs Thomas and Jodi Shaw sued Shand over his allegedly shoddy inspection report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS