Houston Hospital Can't Ax Doc's $6.4M Defamation Award

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed a $6.4 million jury verdict in favor of a cardiothoracic surgeon who alleged he was defamed by a whisper campaign launched by officials with Memorial Hermann Health System after he moved his practice. In a 67-page opinion, the First Court of Appeals rejected Memorial Hermann's numerous attacks on the sufficiency of the evidence presented at trial, including that Dr. Miguel Gomez III failed to negate other possible causes for his drop in business that the hospital's experts had presented to the jury. Memorial Hermann had also argued that Gomez failed to show the allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS